BRIEF-Staples names Brett Wahlin as Chief Information Security Officer
Feb 19 Canadian National Railway Co : * Unifor says will not accept gov't inteference in cn rail contract
talks, determined to reach deal at bargaining table * Unifor says the gov't has no roll as relates to collective bargaining on cn
rail contract * Unifor declines to say what recourse it has if the gov't uses back-to-work
legislation in the event of a strike
NEW YORK, May 8 Shares in a real estate developer, a cable company and the Canadian creator of the Teletubbies show all rose on Monday after being promoted at an event in New York where hedge fund managers present a diverse range of investment ideas.