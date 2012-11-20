* CN Rail says gains from small markets exited by CP
* CN had "very good" October, "decent" November
TORONTO Nov 20 Canadian National Railway Co
is gaining modestly from markets abandoned by smaller
competitor Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd, CN's chief
marketing officer said on Tuesday.
CN, Canada's largest railroad, has benefited from CP's exit
from the market in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and from its service
between Vancouver, British Columbia, and Detroit, Michigan, CN's
Jean-Jacques Ruest said at a Scotiabank transportation
conference.
"The thing that they've decided to do less of, we still do
very well. So we've picked up some business that seems to be no
longer attractive to them," Ruest said during a webcast
presentation.
CP is restructuring under a new chief executive to try to
improve efficiency, and will lay out details of its strategy at
a Dec 4-5 investor event.
Montreal-based CN had a "very good month of October" and is
having a "decent" November to date, Ruest said. He added,
however, that overall fourth-quarter performance will be largely
determined by the final weeks of December.
The timing of winter weather, which boosts operational
costs, and the duration of an end-of-quarter dip in carload
demand will have a major impact on results, he said.
The railway will issue 2013 forecasts in January, when it
reports quarterly financial results.
CN expects growth over the next two years in a range of
businesses, Ruest said, including grain, potash, crude-by-rail
and intermodal operations.
Intermodal traffic involves the transport of a wide variety
of goods in containers by more than one form of carrier, such as
rail and truck.
CN will expand its operations and services in the United
States to gain intermodal market share, Ruest said. It plans to
open a new U.S. terminal, for example, but will not name the
location until the first quarter.