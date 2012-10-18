* Facility will initially load 30,000 bpd of crude
* Has potential to expand to about 60,000 bpd
* CN could move 60,000 carloads of crude in 2013
Oct 18 Canadian National Railway Co and
Tundra Energy Marketing said on Thursday they will construct a
railcar-loading terminal for Bakken crude oil producers in the
Canadian provinces of Manitoba and Saskatchewan.
The terminal will initially load 30,000 barrels of crude oil
a day into rail cars, equal to more than 50 tank cars worth,
starting in the second quarter of 2013.
The facility will have the potential to accommodate a train
consisting of 100 tank cars. Each train could carry about 60,000
barrels per day of crude oil.
The project will provide producers with "access to
alternative North American markets for Williston Basin crude oil
over CN's network at a time when there is inadequate pipeline
takeaway capacity," said Bryan Lankester, president of Tundra, a
company that handles crude on behalf of producers.
CN, along with other North American railroads, have
experienced an exponential increase in crude shipments in the
past few years as production booms, pipelines approach full
capacity and rails are able to give producers access to
higher-priced Brent crude oil markets.
CN, Canada's largest railroad company, repeated that it
expects to move more than 30,000 carloads of crude oil in 2012
and that it could double that in 2013.