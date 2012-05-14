* 3 charges, with maximum penalty of C$1.5 mln
* Charges stem from May 2010 H2S release
* Court date set for July 11
CALGARY, Alberta, May 14 The Alberta government
said on Monday it has charged Canadian Natural Resources Ltd
with releasing poisonous hydrogen sulfide gas from its
Horizon oil sands plant two years ago and failing to report the
incident.
The provincial environment ministry said Canadian Natural,
the country's biggest independent oil explorer, faces three
counts related to the incident at the northern Alberta
operation, each carrying a maximum penalty of C$500,000
($499,000).
Officials at Canadian Natural were not immediately available
for comment.
The company's first court appearance is scheduled for July
11 in Fort McMurray, Alberta.