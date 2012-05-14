* 3 charges, with maximum penalty of C$1.5 mln

* Charges stem from May 2010 H2S release

* Court date set for July 11

CALGARY, Alberta, May 14 The Alberta government said on Monday it has charged Canadian Natural Resources Ltd with releasing poisonous hydrogen sulfide gas from its Horizon oil sands plant two years ago and failing to report the incident.

The provincial environment ministry said Canadian Natural, the country's biggest independent oil explorer, faces three counts related to the incident at the northern Alberta operation, each carrying a maximum penalty of C$500,000 ($499,000).

Officials at Canadian Natural were not immediately available for comment.

The company's first court appearance is scheduled for July 11 in Fort McMurray, Alberta.