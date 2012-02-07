CALGARY, Alberta Feb 7 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd's Horizon oil sands plant in northern Alberta is shut down for unplanned repairs and could be off line for two to three weeks, a knowledgeable source said on Tuesday.

The shutdown follows weekend maintenance at the 110,000 barrel a day operation, the source said. The plant was down for seven months in 2011 following a fire early that year.

"It's off, and probably for two to three weeks," the source said.

Canadian Natural officials were not immediately available for comment.