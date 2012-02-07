COLUMN-Hedge funds turn bearish on U.S. natural gas: Kemp
LONDON, June 12 Hedge funds have turned much more bearish towards U.S. natural gas prices after stocks built much more than expected at the start of the summer cooling season.
CALGARY, Alberta Feb 7 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has shut down production at its Horizon oil sands plant in northern Alberta to conduct unplanned maintenance, the company said on Tuesday.
Canadian Natural, the country's largest independent oil explorer, said in an email that the outage does not change its annual production targets. It declined further comment.
A source told Reuters earlier that the 110,000 bpd plant could be down for two to three weeks.
LONDON, June 12 Hedge funds have turned much more bearish towards U.S. natural gas prices after stocks built much more than expected at the start of the summer cooling season.
BERLIN, June 12 The German Transport Ministry has ordered the KBA watchdog agency to examine the emissions of sports car maker Porsche, a unit of Volkswagen , a ministry spokesman said on Monday following a critical media report.