* Horizon oil sands project had unexpected outage
CALGARY, Alberta, May 3 Canadian Natural
Resources Ltd's first-quarter profit surged more than
ninefold as sales of light and heavy oil rose 5 percent, partly
offsetting an unplanned oil sands outage and weaker domestic oil
and gas prices, the country's largest independent energy
producer said on Thursday.
Canadian Natural earned C$427 million ($433 million), or 39
Canadian cents a share, up from year-earlier C$46 million, or 4
Canadian cents a share.
The company's adjusted earnings, excluding onetime items,
were C$300 million, or 27 Canadian cents a share, lagging the
average estimate among analysts of 44 Canadian cents a share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Cash flow, a glimpse into the company's ability to fund
development, was C$1.3 billion, or C$1.16 a share, up 20 percent
from C$1.07 billion, or 97 Canadian cents a share.
Overall production averaged 612,279 barrels of oil
equivalent a day, up 8 percent as a result of successful light
and heavy oil drilling as well as the addition of some oil sands
production compare with the same period last year.
During the quarter, the company's 110,000 barrels a day
Horizon oil sands plant was off line for an extended outage
following what it had initially thought would be minor repairs
to a fractionation unit. It was down for almost the whole
quarter in the first quarter of 2011, however, due to a fire.
This year's outage forced the company to reduce the
operation's annual production forecast to 93,000-103,000 barrels
a day from 105,000-115,000.
Before the results, Canadian Natural shares fell 97 Canadian
cents, or nearly 3 percent, to C$32.94 on the Toronto Stock
Exchange on Thursday. That represents a drop of 24 percent in
the past 12 months.