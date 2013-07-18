CALGARY, Alberta, July 18 Canadian Natural
Resources Ltd, Canada's largest independent oil
producer, was ordered on Thursday to restrict steam injections
at its 120,000 barrel per day Primrose and Wolf Lake oil sands
projects in northern Alberta by the Alberta Energy Regulator.
The restrictions were placed on the company after four
separate releases of bitumen emulsion from the site this year.
The company must also enhance monitoring and accelerate
cleanup of the spills, though they pose no threat to public
safety, the regulator said.
There is no immediate estimate of how much production will
be lost from the sites. They use high-pressure cyclic steam
stimulation, which intermittently pumps steam into the oil sands
reservoir.
Canadian Natural could not be immediately reached for
comment.