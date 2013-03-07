US STOCKS-Wall St rises as data signals economy accelerating
* Dow up 0.57 pct, S&P 500 up 0.59 pct, Nasdaq up 0.58 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
CALGARY, Alberta, March 7 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, the country's largest independent oil producer, said on Thursday that it is currently withholding 12,000 barrels per day of heavy oil production from two Alberta fields.
The company expects to begin producing the withheld oil in June, when it completes needed work at the two fields.
* Dow up 0.57 pct, S&P 500 up 0.59 pct, Nasdaq up 0.58 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* announced an amendment to the effective dates of its multi-year, national agreement with humana inc. Announced on may 1, 2017.