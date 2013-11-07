CALGARY, Alberta Nov 7 Canadian Natural
Resources Ltd, the country's top independent oil
producer, said on Thursday third-quarter profit more than
tripled as a result of record quarterly production and strong
oil prices.
The company said net earnings were C$1.17 billion ($1.12
billion), or C$1.07 per share, up from C$360 million or 33
Canadian cents in the third quarter of 2012.
Excluding items, Canadian Natural earned C$1.01 billion, or
93 Canadian cents, up from C$353 million the year-prior quarter,
or 32 Canadian cents per share. The result beat the average
analyst forecast of 90 Canadian cents according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company had been expected to report strong quarterly
results after saying last month that it expected strong cash
flow on record oil production and robust prices.
"Our record cash flow this quarter of approximately $2.45
billion was due to the strong performance of all assets and the
robust crude oil price environment," CNRL's chief financial
officer, Corey Bieber, said in a statement.
"As expected, Canadian Natural achieved strong price
realizations with the tightening of both heavy oil differentials
and Brent-WTI differentials in the third quarter of 2013."
Cash flow, a key measure of the company's ability to pay for
new projects and drilling, rose 71 percent to C$2.45 billion.
Production in the quarter hit a record 703,000 barrels of
oil equivalent per day, 5 percent above year prior levels.
CNRL shares were up 0.7 percent at C$32.72 in midmorning
trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.