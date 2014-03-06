March 6 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, Canada's No.2 oil and gas company, reported a 17 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher output at its Pelican Lake project in Alberta.

The company's net income rose to C$413 million ($373.3 million), or 38 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from C$352 million, or 32 Canadian cents, a year earlier.

Canadian Natural said its heavy crude oil production at Pelican Lake jumped 27 percent to about 46,000 barrels per day.