Aug 9 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd
reported a 19 percent fall in second-quarter net profit on lower
oil and gas prices, and further cut spending on natural gas.
"Targeted capital expenditures for 2012 are being
re-allocated from natural gas to higher return primary heavy
crude oil projects," the company said in a statement, reducing
its capital budget by about C$680 million.
Natural gas prices have fallen 46 percent during
April-June from last year while U.S. crude oil prices
fell 9 percent.
The company expect to produce between 1,220 million cubic
feet per day (MMcf/d) and 1,235 MMcf/d of natural gas, and
between 454,000 barrels per day of (bpd) and 474,000 bpd of
crude oil in 2012, before royalties.
For the second quarter, the company produced 679,607 barrels
of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), up from 556,539 boe/d a year
earlier.
Net income fell to C$753 million ($756.8 million), or 68
Canadian cents per share, from C$929 million, or 84 Canadian
cents per share, a year earlier.
Adjusted earnings from operations were 55 Canadian cents per
share.
Revenue rose 15 percent to C$3.83 billion.
Shares of the company, which has a market value of $32.54
billion, closed at C$29.57 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock
Exchange.
($1 = 0.9950 Canadian dollars)
