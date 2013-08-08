Aug 8 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, the country's largest independent oil explorer and producer, posted a 37 percent drop in quarterly profit as oil and gas production declined.

Canadian Natural, which is planning to expand its Horizon oil sands project in northern Alberta, earned C$476 million ($456.62 million), or 44 Canadian cents a share, for the second quarter, down from C$753 million, or 68 Canadian cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 42 Canadian cents per share, compared with 55 Canadian cents a year earlier.

Revenue fell 1.1 percent to C$3.78 billion.