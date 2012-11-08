CALGARY, Alberta Nov 8 Canadian Natural
Resources Ltd's shares are under pressure due to a
series of issues, including weak heavy oil pricing and
operational problems at its oil sands plant, and both should
soon be resolved, vice-chairman John Langille said on Thursday.
Langille told analysts on a conference call that the company
has no plans to split itself up as one way to boost the stock,
as it believes having a diversified set of assets is best in the
long term.
Shares in Canada's largest independent oil producer were
down about 4 percent on Thursday after weaker-than-expected
financial results, adding to a 6 percent slip in the previous
six months.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)