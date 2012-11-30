Nov 29 Canadian Oil Sands Ltd said it
plans to invest about C$1.3 billion ($1.31 billion) in the
Syncrude joint venture next year to mainly revamp mining
infrastructure, which will help produce stable volumes of light
crude oil in the long term.
Syncrude is one of Canada's two largest oil sands mining and
synthetic crude processing operations, which has a daily
capacity of about 350,000 barrels a day.
About 63 percent, or C$836 million, will be invested in
major projects to replace or relocate mining infrastructure and
to develop facilities to reclaim tailings, a by-product of the
mining process.
"We are in the advantageous position of having the
infrastructure in place to produce strong, stable volumes of
fully upgraded, light crude oil for decades," Chief Executive
Marcel Coutu said in a statement.
Also, about C$393 million would be spent on regular
maintenance, which represents smaller projects and annually
occurring expenditures to maintain production.
"Syncrude's major projects are advancing on-schedule and
on-budget," Coutu said.
Coutu also said the company intends to maintain its current
quarterly dividend of 35 Canadian cents per share through 2013.
Cash flow, which gives a glimpse into the company's ability
to fund development and pay out dividends, is estimated at
C$1.04 billion, or C$2.16 per share in 2013, the company said.
Canadian Oil Sands has a 37 percent stake in the massive
Syncrude tar sands mining and synthetic crude operation in
northern Alberta.
The six other partners in the venture include Nexen
, Suncor and China's Sinopec.