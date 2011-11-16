(Adds Canadian Oil Sands statement)
CALGARY, Alberta Nov 15 Prices for Canadian
synthetic crude oil jumped late on Tuesday after oil sands
operator Syncrude Canada Ltd cut its production forecast for
December, market sources said.
Synthetic crude had been trading at about $4 a barrel above
the West Texas Intermediate benchmark earlier on Tuesday. It
jumped to $7.15 a barrel over WTI after Syncrude advised the
market of the production cut, sources said.
Sources said Syncrude lowered its December synthetic crude
production forecast by 2.1 million barrels, or nearly 67,750
barrels per day on Tuesday afternoon.
"That's a big one," said one source.
Syncrude had already lowered its November production
forecast by 40,000 bpd as it worked on a hydrogen plant at its
upgrading operations. That work had been expected to be wrapped
up in early December.
However, Canadian Oil Sands Ltd COS.TO, which has the
largest stake in the Syncrude joint venture, having 37 percent
interest, said in a statement late Tuesday that it now expects
the maintenance to be completed by the end of the year.
The company, which lowered its 2011 total barrels
production forecast for Syncrude, now sees production of
105-107 million barrels for the full year.
It said that it does not see any material impact to
operating costs or capital expenditures estimates for the year.
(Reporting by Scott Haggett and Kavyanjali Kaushik in
Bangalore; editing by Bob Burgdorfer)