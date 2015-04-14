(Removes extraneous word in headline)

April 14 April 14 Canadian Overseas Petroleum Ltd : * Board change * CFO Chris McLean taking a leave of absence for health reasons following a

serious road traffic accident * Says Kristin Obreiter will serve as acting chief financial officer with

immediate effect * Says McLean remains a director of the company * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)