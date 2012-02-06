TORONTO Feb 6 Activist investor William
Ackman said on Monday his Pershing Square Capital Management is
not looking to take over Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd.
Ackman's company, which says it holds a 14.2 percent stake
in CP, wants to accelerate efficiency gains at the railway by
replacing its CEO with former Canadian National Railway
boss Hunter Harrison.
He made the remarks at a public meeting in Toronto, where he
is pitching his nominees for the railway's board.
The New York hedge fund's board nominees include Ackman and
his partner Paul Hilal, management consultant Gary Colter,
energy industry executive Rebecca MacDonald and former Onex Corp
executive Anthony Melman.