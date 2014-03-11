March 11 Canadian Pacific Railway , the country's second-largest railroad, said it would buy back up to 5.3 million shares, or about 3 percent of its total outstanding shares, over the next year.

Canadian Pacific shares closed at C$171.30 on Monday on Toronto Stock Exchange, valuing the buyback program at about C$903 million ($813 million).

The buyback program is scheduled to start on March 17 and is due to end no later than March 16, 2015.