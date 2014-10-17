By Allison Martell and Nick Carey
| TORONTO/CHICAGO
TORONTO/CHICAGO Oct 17 Veteran railroad boss
Hunter Harrison has won over many critics since taking over as
chief executive of Canadian Pacific Railway, but he
still has unfinished business - creation of a consolidated North
American railway - and he is running out of time to do it.
That might explain why CP, Canada's No. 2 railway with
extensive operations in the United States, and the No. 3 U.S.
railway, CSX Corp, have been talking about combining,
even though such a deal would face tough regulatory barriers and
alarm customers.
A source familiar with the situation said the two held
exploratory talks this month and are contemplating whether to
take them further. Both companies have declined to comment, but
CSX Chief Executive Michael Ward said on Wednesday that more big
U.S. rail mergers could hurt service.
Harrison, 69, the former CEO of Canadian National Railway
, has touted the value of consolidation for years. He
says creation of a new transcontinental railroad could improve
congestion around Chicago, where east- and west-based railways
meet and hand off cargo, a process that can take days.
"There is a point, and we are approaching that point right
now in Chicago during winter, when you can't handle all the
business. Now what are we going to do in 10 years?" Harrison
said at a CP investor event on Oct. 1.
"Do we wait to get in solid gridlock and then address it?"
Harrison has spent his career preaching the benefits of
tightly scheduled systems at railways across North America,
first at Illinois Central, then at CN, and now at CP. A deal
with CSX would add scale to the dream.
The man who hosts "Hunter camps" to personally train workers
has never been shy about making sure his script is followed. At
CN, a screen installed in his office let him monitor every train
in the network, and he was known for calling workers directly to
ask why a train was not moving.
"I think it's always been in the back of his mind, when he
said mergers were good - it wasn't just that mergers in general
were good. It was that mergers and thereby extending his system
was good," said rails analyst Anthony Hatch.
Combining CP and CSX to create a transcontinental railway
could inspire copycat deals among other Class I rails,
transforming the U.S. system. The U.S. Surface Transportation
Board, which must approve any deal, might balk.
Hatch said the time is wrong to propose a deal, given
shippers' frustration with railways, perhaps especially with CP,
and he sees integrating CSX as complex and risky.
Rodney Kreunen, who was Wisconsin's state railroad
commissioner from 1996 to 2008, recalls a meeting a decade ago
at which Harrison said that railroads must combine to be truly
efficient: "I'm not surprised that he would be interested in
CSX," Kreunen said.
When Harrison was at CN, but before he became CEO, its
1999/2000 bid to buy Burlington Northern Santa Fe was blocked by
U.S. regulators.
Any new deal could kick off years of regulatory wrangling.
And with a successor in the wings, Harrison, who has said he
will likely not be around by 2018, must get moving.
FIVE DECADES ON THE RAILS
Harrison, who took his first railway job - greasing bearings
on rail cars - more than 50 years ago, seemed to be finished his
career in 2009 when he ended a six-year stint as CEO of CN.
But when billionaire investor William Ackman's Pershing
Square Capital Management prepared an activist campaign to
re-energize CP in 2011, Ackman went looking for Harrison to be
his champion. He found him raising show horses in Connecticut.
Harrison makes the trains run on time, moving more cargo
with less equipment, and that makes his railways profitable.
That was the pitch that convinced CP's investors to vote in
Pershing's slate of directors, and that made Harrison boss of
another Class I railway in 2012.
"If you can apply some of their (CP management's) precision
scheduling railroad techniques to other rails, you'd have a much
more efficient system," Ackman said on Thursday. "I defer to
Hunter ... but I think he believes that there are combinations
that will need to happen."
Morningstar analyst Keith Schoonmaker in Chicago said
Harrison has "set a standard" for railroads in the United
States. "Physically he's not very big and there is nothing
magical about his appearance. But when he starts speaking, you
want to listen."
CP's operations have improved under Harrison, but the
railway, like most of its rivals, has been plagued by problems
in Chicago.
"Chicago is a cesspool of North American railroads. It's a
roach motel - anything can go in, nothing can leave," said
Trains Magazine's Fred Frailey, who has covered the industry for
three decades.
Much of the cargo has to switch railroads in the busy
interchange, changing crews. Delays ripple out across the
continent.
In a Reuters interview on Oct. 2, Harrison said CP has
offered to buy, lease or at least operate the small switching
lines that knit together North America's major railways at
Chicago.
"We think we're pretty good at operating terminals, and we
could do a better job."
