* Harrison was tough on customers, employees
* Credited with shifting corporate culture at CN
* "Precision railroading" meant tight schedules
By Allison Martell
May 17 Hunter Harrison, leading candidate to
take the helm at Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd,
engineered a turnaround at Canadian National Railway by
pushing his employees to make the trains run on time.
Activist shareholder William Ackman wants Harrison to
conjure up the same magic at rival CP, helping the storied
company improve its worst-in-class operating performance.
Ackman, whose Pershing Square Capital Management is CP's
biggest shareholder with a 14.1 percent stake, won a key victory
on Thursday when CP's Chief Executive Fred Green resigned in the
final hours of a bruising proxy fight.
The company also said Chairman John Cleghorn along with
Green and four other directors will not stand for re-election,
opening the door to all seven Pershing nominees to join the now
16-member board. Ackman has said a new board would conduct a
full search, but Harrison is his preferred candidate.
Harrison is credited with transforming the culture at CN,
which reinvented itself as a public company after its 1995
privatization, boosting efficiency and cutting costs.
Harrison, who grew up in Memphis, Tennessee, and still
speaks with a southern drawl, s tarted as a carman-oiler at the
St. Louis-San Francisco Railway in 1963.
He rose through the Frisco, and then moved to Burlington
Northern and Illinois Central. President of the Illinois Central
when CN acquired it in 1998, Harrison became chief operating
officer of the recently privatized behemoth.
"I was always looking for that future talent. I found a pool
of it in a regional U.S. railroad known as Illinois Central,"
Paul Tellier, a prominent civil servant and businessman, was
quoted as saying in a book co-authored by Les Dakens, who ran
human resources at CN under Harrison.
Tellier, who led CN's privatization, said picking Harrison
and his team in the merger was one of his best decisions at CN.
PRECISION RAILROADING
At CN, Harrison made changes he had honed at Illinois
Central. CN calls Harrison's system "precision railroading," and
can be a tad ambiguous about what it means. But the most
important point is simple: make sure the trains run on time.
Traditionally, railways had played fast and loose with
schedules, holding trains until they were hauling as much cargo
as possible. From the perspective of single trains, flexibility
can seem efficient, but that misses the big picture. Locomotives
don't get where they are needed; crews are idle; cargo is late.
"CN has led the industry with being more disciplined, more
scheduled. That might result in smaller trains on occasion, but
you get much better asset utilization," University of Dayton
professor and railway consultant Michael Gorman said earlier
this year.
Under Harrison, CN Rail started moving assets more quickly,
shipping more cargo using less equipment. It cracked down on
shifts that traditionally started late and ended early, a tough
regime that at one point brought two strikes in four years.
When Harrison arrived in 1998, CN's operating ratio, a key
measure of railroad performance, was 75.1. When he became CEO in
2003, the ratio had fallen to 69.8 percent, for several years
before the financial crisis it came in below 65.
The lower the ratio, which measures operating costs as a
percentage of revenue, the more efficient the railway.
CP's operating ratio has lagged CN since the mid-1990s. In
the first quarter CP's operating ratio was 80.1 percent, while
CN's was 66.2 percent.
DON'T BE LATE
But the CN shift in tactics went deeper than that. Cargo
that arrived late would be left behind, and if clients held on
to CN's cars longer than agreed, they were liable for fines that
Harrison was not shy about collecting.
Harrison was as tough on his workers as on his customers. He
ran about 18 three-day "Hunter camps" across North America every
year for managers and union stewards, but also pushed his
employees hard.
A wide screen in his office let him monitor the position of
every train in CN's network. Famously, he would call employees
at any level of the company to complain that trains were running
late or ask why a train was not moving.
Lawrence Kaufman, a fellow vice president at Burlington
Northern who now writes about the industry, predicted that not
everyone at CP would appreciate the attention.
"I suspect those people in the management who are most
willing and capable of adapting and changing the way they do
things will get along fine, and others will be advised to seek
career opportunities elsewhere," he said.