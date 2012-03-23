(Adds comments from Pershing Square)

March 22 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd
nominated activist investor William Ackman for election to its
board of directors on Thursday, the latest twist in a drawn-out
proxy battle with his Pershing Square Capital Management.
Canada's No.2 railway is locked in a proxy contest with the
Ackman-controlled hedge fund, which wants to replace CP's chief
executive, Fred Green, with former Canadian National Railway
CEO Hunter Harrison. Ackman believes Harrison is better
suited to improve CP's lackluster operating performance.
CP said it strongly disagreed with Ackman's demand that it
replace Green, but said it remained open to having Ackman join
its board.
The company offered Ackman a board seat last year, but the
activist investor turned it down and nominated himself along
with a five-member slate for election to the CP board.
On Thursday, CP said it was ready to offer Ackman himself a
voice on the board, but insisted that Pershing Square's other
nominees have no evident rail experience and add no other
complementary industry experience.
It is rare for companies to nominate a proxy foe like Ackman
to the board, said Brad Allen, a senior vice president at proxy
solicitation firm, Laurel Hill Advisory Group, which is not
involved in the conflict.
"They know he's going to get support," he said. "They've
made it easy for shareholders to elect him to the CP board and
obviously not elect anyone else, trying to capture the vote of
institutional shareholders that like Ackman, but don't know if
they really like everybody else."
CP's annual shareholder meeting will be held on May 17, in
Calgary, Alberta.
In a statement late on Thursday, Pershing Square issued a
release disagreeing with CP's proposal.
It said CP's filing made clear that the board still did not
understand the fundamental management changes that the majority
of the rail company's shareholders required.
"Fortunately, our opportunity to restructure this board and
reset its culture is now only weeks away. We look forward to May
17th," Pershing Square said.
Shares of CP closed 37 Canadian cents lower at C$78.16 on
Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
"The upcoming annual meeting is one of the most important in
Canadian Pacific's history," said CP chairman John Cleghorn in
an open letter to investors on Thursday.
OPERATING RATIOS
Pershing, which owns 14.2 percent of CP, blames Green for
the railroad's sluggish performance.
CP defends its chief executive, saying he has built strong
customer relationships that would help improve the railroad's
operating ratio over the next three years. Operating ratios
measure a railway's efficiency and are good indicator of its
profitability.
CP aims to lower its ratio to 70 to 72 percent by 2014 from
more than 80 percent, a number that makes it the weakest of
North America's Class 1 railroads.
The company on Thursday outlined further improvement
targets, saying that its multi-year plan should bring operating
ratios down to between 68.5 and 70.5 percent by 2016.
Pershing believes a new management at CP would allow it to
bring its operating ratio into the mid-60 percent range by 2015.
Some analysts have said such a target is unrealistic.
"Pershing Square has presented no credible, detailed plan to
support its assertions about reducing Canadian Pacific's
operating ratio," said Cleghorn in his letter.
