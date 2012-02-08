* Green responds to activist Ackman's meeting
* Says CP is making progress on performance
* Defends DM&E acquisition
TORONTO, Feb 8 Canadian Pacific Railway
Chief Executive Fred Green struck back against activist
investor William Ackman on Wednesday, insisting that Ackman has
no concrete plan to make the rail operator more efficient.
Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management wants to
replace Green with former Canadian National Railway CEO
Hunter Harrison. Pershing hosted a town hall-style meeting with
investors and media in Toronto on Monday to build support for
his proposals.
"Pershing Square continues to offer no plan or clear
timetable for the improvement of CP's operations," Green wrote
in a letter to employees posted on the company's website.
CP, Canada's No. 2 railway, has set slightly more ambitious
performance targets in the months since Pershing launched its
campaign, and now aims to bring its operating ratio down to 70
to 72 percent for 2014.
A lower ratio, which measures the percentage of revenue
needed to run the railway, signals greater efficiency. At 81.3
percent, CP's operating ratio is the weakest of North America's
six big railroads.
CP's board and management has been travelling to meet with
shareholders since last week, and Green said investors had
expressed support for the company's plan.
The letter quoted executives from two of CP's customers,
both transport and logistics companies: Fastfrate chief
executive Ron Tepper, who defended CP at the Pershing meeting,
and Doug Tozer, chief executive of TSX Venture-listed Wheels
Group Inc.
"CP continuously demonstrates unwavering commitment to
service, communication, and innovation. Fred and his team are
trusted partners of ours," said Tozer.
Green also addressed Ackman's criticism of its 2008
acquisition of U.S. Class II railroad DM&E. Pershing called the
deal a mistake, made at a high valuation with "irresponsible
financing."
"The acquisition of the DM&E brought in a team of top-level
railroaders and, most importantly, further extended the reach of
CP into the U.S. Midwest, a vital part of our network," said
Green.
