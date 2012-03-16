* Poll shows 91 pct of CP shareholders want change
* 73 pct favor Pershing Square's position
* Shareholders to vote at CP's annual meeting May 17
TORONTO, March 16 A poll of about a third
of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd shareholders found that
91 percent of them want management change at Canada's No. 2
railroad, which is the target of a shake-up campaign by activist
investor Pershing Square Capital Management.
The survey, released on Friday by consulting firm Brendan
Wood International, also reported that 73 percent of
shareholders favor the position of Pershing Square, which has
launched a proxy battle to replace six CP directors and the
company's chief executive.
The results of the poll, which Brendan Wood said was not
commissioned, form part of an index that monitors confidence in
2,000 public companies worldwide.
Pershing's choice to replace CP Chief Executive Fred Green
is former Canadian National Railway CEO Hunter
Harrison.
Pershing Square, which owns 14.2 percent of CP, says it can
improve the company's operating efficiency. It has promised to
better the railroad's operating ratio, which measures the
percentage of revenue needed to run the company, to 65 percent
from the current 81.3 percent.
CEO Fred Green has promised the company will reach 70-72
percent in 2014.
A shareholder vote on Pershing Square's proposals is
scheduled at CP's annual meeting in Calgary on May 17.
"The only vote that counts is at the annual
meeting," CP spokesman Ed Greenberg said in an emailed
statement.
Previous polls have placed Canadian Pacific near the bottom
of the transportation index for shareholder confidence, Brendan
Wood said.
The survey results are based on interviews with shareholders
who represent about a third of CP's shares and a "broad cross
section of the base", the consulting firm said in a release.
CP's shares added 35 Canadian cents to end at C$77.27 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday.
(Reporting By Susan Taylor Editing by Peter Galloway)