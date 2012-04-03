* CP's biggest shareholder wants Harrison as CEO
* Harrison was previously CEO of Canadian National Railway
* CP says not including change-in-management clauses in
customer contracts
April 3 A number of Canadian Pacific Railway
customers have expressed concerns about disruptions that
would occur if Hunter Harrison was installed as its new chief
executive, CP said on Tuesday.
However, CP, which is fighting off a plan by its biggest
shareholder to replace its CEO with Harrison, said in a
statement it is not including any "change-in-management" clauses
in customer contracts.
Change-in-management provisions protect customers against
possible disruptions to their business.
Harrison is the former CEO of Canadian National Railway
, CP's biggest competitor. CP is Canada's second biggest
railroad.
CP's biggest investor, U.S. hedge fund Pershing Square
Capital Management, believes Harrison will be able to lead a
turnaround of CP, which lags its North American peers on
operating efficiency.
But CP's board has thrown its weight behind its CEO Fred
Green.
Shareholders will vote on the future leadership of the
company at CP's annual meeting on May 17.
CP's stock was 0.6 percent weaker on the Toronto Stock
Exchange at C$76.31 on Tuesday afternoon. It was down less than
the market.