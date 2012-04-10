* CP sees Q1 diluted EPS between C$0.80-C$0.83
* Says had record operating metrics in Q1
* Company says strength continued in April
* Biggest shareholder wants to replace CP's CEO
April 10 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd
said on Tuesday it expects to report first-quarter diluted
earnings per share in the range of 80 to 83 Canadian cents,
about 300 percent above its 2011 first-quarter diluted EPS.
CP, which is fighting a proxy battle against its biggest
shareholder, is due to report its first-quarter results on April
20.
CP's year-earlier first-quarter profit plunged 67 percent
due to harsh winter weather, which included avalanches and heavy
snow in British Columbia, the Canadian Prairies and the U.S.
Midwest.
CP, Canada's second-biggest railroad, said it delivered
record operating performance figures in the first quarter with
improvements over the year-before quarter and over the average
of the previous three years' first quarters.
The strong operating performance continued into April, CP
said in a statement.
"The record operating metrics are now driving improved
financial results. This is evidence that our multi-year plan is
the right strategy to produce value for our shareholders," CP
Chief Executive Fred Green said.
CP's biggest shareholder, Pershing Square Capital
Management, wants to replace Green with the former CEO of
Canadian National Railway Co, Hunter Harrison.
Pershing says Harrison will do a better job of improving
CP's operating performance, which has been at the bottom of its
class.
Pershing owns about 14 percent of CP's shares.