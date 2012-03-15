* CP exclusive rail service from new Unimin facility
* Facility to produce 2 mln tons/yr frack sand
March 15 Canadian Pacific Railway
said on Thursday it will provide exclusive rail service to
Unimin Corp to transport frack sand from a Wisconsin facility
the industrial mineral producer expects to open in 2013.
The new facility in Tunnel City will produce two million
tons of frack sand annually - used in the drilling industry in
hydraulic fracturing - for markets in North Dakota, Texas,
Colorado and elsewhere.
Financial terms of the multi-year deal with Unimin, a
long-standing CP customer, were not disclosed.
Shale oil and gas producers uses frack sand in hydraulic
rock fracturing, a drilling technique that involves the
high-pressure injection of liquid underground. Frack sand is
used to keep fractures open, allowing access to the oil or gas.
Canadian Pacific shares were up C$1.51, or 2 percent, at
C$76.84 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday afternoon.