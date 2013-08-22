BRIEF-Westinghouse Electric files for bankruptcy
* Co, and certain of its subsidiaries and affiliates, filed voluntary petitions under chapter 11 of u.s. Bankruptcy code
TORONTO Aug 22 Canadian Pacific Railway has been ordered by regulators to immediately resume handing off customer rail cars to Montreal Maine and Atlantic Railway (MMA), the company involved in last month's Quebec rail disaster, CP Rail said on Thursday.
CP Rail Chief Executive Hunter Harrison said his company will comply with the order issued by the Canadian Transportation Agency (CTA), but that it disagreed with it and will review its legal options. CP said it is concerned about MMA's ability to transport dangerous goods safely.
Calgary-based CP stopped transfers of rail cars to and from MMA in response to the CTA's withdrawal of MMA's certificate of fitness last week. The government agency later reversed that order and allowed MMA to continue operations until Oct. 1.
MMA operated the tanker train that blew up in the Quebec town of Lac-Megantic on July 6, killing 47 people. It was North America's deadliest rail accident in two decades.
TOKYO, March 29 Toshiba Corp on Wednesday said its U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse Electric Co filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection with $9.8 billion in liabilities as of the end of December.
TOKYO, March 29 Toshiba Corp's nuclear unit Westinghouse Electric Co filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the Southern District of New York, a regulatory filing showed on Wednesday, after facing billions in cost overruns and years-long delays at U.S. power projects. (Reporting by Tim Kelly and Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)