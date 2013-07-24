FDA approves Tesaro's ovarian cancer drug
March 27 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved Tesaro Inc's drug, niraparib, for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer.
July 24 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd, Canada's No. 2 railroad, said the pace of growth in long-haul crude oil volumes has slowed in the last few months as spreads tightened due to rising Canadian prices.
The railway said on a conference call on Wednesday that it expected long-haul crude volumes to pick up in autumn and beyond as price spreads widen again.
March 27 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved Tesaro Inc's drug, niraparib, for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer.
* Imax and Majid Al Futtaim Cinemas partner to bring three additional Imax theatres to Middle East Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 27 Viacom Inc hired movie industry veteran Jim Gianopulos, the former head of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc's film studio, to revive its Paramount Pictures unit.