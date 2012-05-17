* Raises CP to "overweight" from "equal weight"
* Proxy battle to bring renewed focus on operational
discipline
* Earnings could double in 4-5 years
* Raises share-price targets on CP and rival Canadian
National Railway
May 17 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd
has the potential to nearly double its earnings as a
grueling battle between the company and its largest shareholder
brings in more operational discipline, Barclays Capital said,
upgrading the stock to "overweight."
Canadian Pacific Railway, Canada's second-biggest railroad
operator, is fighting for shareholder support against its
biggest shareholder Pershing Square Capital Management, which
wants to replace CEO Fred Green with Hunter Harrison, former
head of Canadian National Railway.
CP's performance has long lagged that of competitors, and
Pershing sees new leadership as the only way to fix the problem.
The CP proxy saga will come to a "likely conclusion" at
Thursday's annual shareholder meeting, Barclays said.
"A shift in management direction and accountability will
leave a lasting impression ... we expect a revitalized
operational focus from the ground up will drive meaningful
improvement over the near-term," analyst Brandon Oglenski said
in a note to clients.
Oglenski raised his price target on CP shares to C$92 from
C$80, saying he sees significant value in the stock due to the
higher earnings potential. CP shares closed at C$75.86 on
Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
Oglenski is rated four stars by Thomson Reuters StarMine for
the accuracy of his earnings estimates.
He also raised his price targets on Canadian National
Railway to C$88 from C$84, on CSX Corp to $27 from $26,
on Norfolk Southern Corp to $78 from $75 and on Union
Pacific Corp to $138 from $132.