Oct 11 Canadian Pacific Railway said on
Thursday that its chief financial officer, Kathryn McQuade, will
retire on Nov. 1, the fourth senior executive to leave Canada's
second-largest railroad after a bruising proxy battle earlier
this year.
CP said Brian Grassby, the company's senior vice-president
of finance, would replace her as CFO from that date.
McQuade will remain as a senior advisor to Grassby until the
end of her contract in May 2013.
CP could not be reached immediately for comment.
The announcement of McQuade's retirement came 10 days after
CP said its chief operations officer Mike Franczak had resigned.
Their exits follow the resignations in May of CP Chief
Executive Fred Green and Chairman John Cleghorn who left after
company management lost a proxy battle to activist shareholder
William Ackman and his company, Pershing Square Capital
Management.
Ackman's choice for CEO, Hunter Harrison, the former CEO of
CP rival Canadian National Railway Co, has since been
appointed to the top post at CP.