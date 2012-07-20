July 19 Canadian Labour Minister Lisa Raitt
named William Kaplan as the arbitrator in the dispute between
the Canadian Pacific Railway and Teamsters Canada Rail
Conference, according to a statement issued by Raitt's office on
Thursday.
Kaplan, an experienced arbitrator and mediator, must give
his verdict within 90 days of his appointment, unless an
extension is provided by Raitt.
The Teamsters union launched its strike on May 23, shutting
down freight along CP lines and forcing some customers to reduce
operations. The government, concerned about the impact on the
economy, pushed through back-to-work legislation to end the
nine-day stoppage.
The striking workers have been without a contract since Dec.
31, with the disagreement focusing on CP demands to cut pension
funding by 40 percent.
"The appointment of an arbitrator is a key step in resolving
these disputes. I urge the parties to work together and extend
their full cooperation to Kaplan," Raitt said.
The Teamsters Canada Rail Conference represents about 220
rail traffic controllers, and 4200 locomotive engineers,
conductors, yardmen and other rail staff.