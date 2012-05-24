* Exports to Asia, US brisk, but seen easing
* 7 vessels expecting canola at Vancouver may be affected
* Rail strike likely to end by Monday
By Rod Nickel
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 24 A strike by Canadian
Pacific Railway Ltd, the country's No. 2 railroad, looks
likely to slow Canada's record-brisk export pace for canola and
related products.
Canadian processors who crush the oilseed to make vegetable
oil and meal face a challenge bringing in adequate supplies,
even if the strike lasts only until Monday as expected.
Exporters face similar problems moving canola seed to port
from country elevators, and honoring sales of oil and meal if
crushers are unable to pump out their usual volumes.
"It's clearly going to hurt, on the other hand it's coming
when ships have been throttling down," said Marlene Boersch,
analyst at Mercantile Consulting. "It's at a time when it will
do the least damage."
With just over two months to go in the 2011/12 crop
marketing year, last harvest's stocks are winnowing down, she
said.
Canada is the world's biggest grower of canola, or rapeseed,
just ahead of China, and is responsible for more than two-thirds
of global trade. Its leading exporters make up a who's who of
global agriculture, including Cargill Ltd, Viterra
, Richardson International Limited, Archer Daniels
Midland Co, Bunge Ltd and Louis Dreyfus Corp
.
Even a strike that lasts less than a week will have a
profound effect on canola exports, said one Vancouver-based
canola exporter, who was not authorized to speak publicly.
"You may not lose that capacity (permanently) but you sure
don't get it back when you start up again," the exporter said.
"Canola's not as hectic as we once were, but we're still pretty
busy, and oil and meal is very steady, so there will be an
impact on all three."
Exporters are now trying to shift as much grain and oilseed
volume as possible to CP rival Canadian National Railway Co
, but the logistics are challenging, the exporter said.
Shippers will also try to fill waiting vessels with orders
for other crops that may already be on hand at port terminals to
avoid demurrage penalties, the exporter said.
Canada shipped 7.3 million tonnes of canola in 2011/12
(August/July) as of May 13, up almost one-third from the
previous year's pace, according to the Canadian Grain
Commission. Asia, particularly China and Japan, is the biggest
destination for exported canola.
Canola oil and meal exports are also up sharply during the
first seven months of the crop year, with the United States the
biggest export market for both, according to Statistics Canada.
The strike by 4,800 engineers, conductors and traffic
controllers at CP Rail started early on Wednesday, shutting down
all CP freight traffic. Canadian Labor Minister
Lisa Raitt said on Wednesday that the government would introduce
back-to-work legislation as early as Monday if the strike
continues.
CP handles roughly half of the country's grain shipments,
and connects the Prairie growing region with Port Metro
Vancouver on the West Coast and Port of Thunder Bay on the Great
Lakes.
According to vessel lineup reports from the Canadian Ports
Clearance Association, there was one ship waiting to load canola
as of Wednesday and six more vessels due to arrive and load
canola between Friday and June 6.
All of those ships, whose expected canola volumes total more
than 250,000 tonnes, may be affected by a strike and the
resulting backlog, the exporter said.
There are no ships currently waiting to load canola at
Thunder Bay, according to the data.
Canadian crushers have been processing canola at a
record-fast clip in 2011/12, but may find seed supplies harder
to come by during the rail strike, since they keep little in
storage, Boersch said.
ICE Canada's old-crop July canola futures contract
has lost ground versus new-crop months since the strike began,
but Boersch said she isn't convinced the strike was the main
reason.
The Canadian Wheat Board, which holds a marketing monopoly
on western wheat and barley for the current 2011/12 crop year,
said on Wednesday that the strike looks to delay shipment of at
least 162,000 tonnes of grain to its buyers.