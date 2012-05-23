BRIEF-Quidel receives the CE mark for its thyretain tbi reporter bioassay
* Quidel receives the CE mark for its thyretain® tbi reporter bioassay Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WINNIPEG, Manitoba May 23 The Canadian Wheat Board, Western Canada's grain marketing monopoly, said on Wednesday that the current strike at Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd could delay at least 162,000 tonnes of grain shipments to buyers.
The delay means the CWB, which is operated by the Canadian government and which will lose its monopoly on Aug. 1, will incur penalties for failing to deliver grain to waiting vessels on time, Ward Weisensel, the CWB's chief operating officer, said in an interview with Reuters.
WASHINGTON, June 7 After a successful May test, the Pentagon has upgraded its assessment of its ability to defend the United States against incoming intercontinental ballistic missiles, like the ones North Korea is attempting to develop, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday.