April 23 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd,
which is in the final rounds of a tough proxy fight, said it has
increased its quarterly dividend by about 17 percent to 35
Canadian cents per share.
The increased dividend will be paid on July 30 to
shareholders on record as on June 22.
The company had announced its first-quarter results on
Friday.
The results marked the last set of financials before CP's
May 17 annual meeting, where shareholders will pick between the
company's slate of directors and that of activist investor
William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management.
Pershing also wants to replace Chief Executive Fred Green
with Hunter Harrison, who is credited with pumping up profits at
rival Canadian National Railway Co when he was CEO
there. Pershing argues that a new leadership is the only way to
boost CP's lackluster operating performance.
Shares of CP closed at C$74.21 on Monday on the Toronto
Stock Exchange.