TORONTO, May 23 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will immediately lay off 2,000 unionized employees in addition to the 4,800 engineers, conductors and traffic controllers who are on strike, the Financial Post newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The railway, Canada's second-largest, will lay off another 1,400 workers in the coming days if the strike extends into next week, the newspaper said, quoting CP spokesman Ed Greenberg. The company was not immediately available for comment.

Locomotive engineers and conductors walked off the job early on Wednesday morning after contract talks broke down over pension issues, shutting down freight operations on Canada's second-biggest railroad.

The Canadian government said on Wednesday that it may introduce back-to-work legislation as early as next Monday if the strike drags on and harms the economy.

Labor Minister Lisa Raitt said a decision on when to intervene would depend on how the strike -- which she said would cost C$540 million ( $ 525 million) in economic activity each week -- affects the Canadian economy.

The strike comes at a difficult time for CP. Its chief executive quit last week in the face of a boardroom coup led by CP's biggest shareholder, who is demanding that the railway improve its operating performance, currently the worst in the industry.

Shares of Canadian Pacific closed 0.9 percent higher at C$74.99 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.