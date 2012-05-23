OTTAWA May 23 Talks between Canadian Pacific
Railway Ltd and the Teamsters union, which represents
striking locomotive engineers and conductors, ran into
difficulties on Wednesday afternoon, in part over the issue of
pensions, Canadian Labour Minister Lisa Raitt said.
"This morning was fine. This afternoon things are bogging
down - we're coming up to the hard issues, things that need to
be cleaned up, that need to be talked about. I'm sensing a
little bit of agitation at the table," Raitt told the Canadian
Broadcasting Corp.
She said the two sides were "far apart on the pension
issue".