TORONTO, April 24 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd
:
* Could eliminate up to 6,000 positions, initial forecast of
4,500 "not the
ceiling", CEO says
* C$50 million infrastructure spending driven mainly by
crude-by-rail
opportunities, already on books, CEO says
* Most crude-by-rail new opportunities not on main lines, "some
catch up to do
there," CEO says
* Heavy crude is a "real opportunity" in near term, says chief
Marketing
officer
* Expects to eliminate about 4,000 positions by end of year,
CEO says
* I don't see any bumps in the road" with labor in next 3-4
years, 5 agreements
with unions signed, one remains with caw, CEO says
* Strong interest" for portion of dm&e railroad put on block in
December, now
reviewing preliminary expressions of interest, CFO