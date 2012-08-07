BRIEF-GSH Corporation says completion date of proposed sale has been extended
* Refers to announcement in relation to proposed sale of Plaza Ventures Pte. Ltd.
Aug 7 Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust : * TD Securities raises to buy from hold; price target to C$48 from C$41 For a summary of rating and price target changes on U.S. companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .1568 For a summary of rating and price target changes on Canadian companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .4899
* Launches new sales and reservations in Palm Valley Mall and Palm Central, with new sales recording EGP 470 million since launch in April 2017