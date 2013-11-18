Nov 18 Canadian Solar Inc : * Dif infrastructure to acquire four utility-scale solar power plants from

Canadian Solar * Unit has entered into a sales agreement whereby dif will acquire from

Canadian Solar four utility-scale solar power plants * Under agreement, 4 solar power plants are expected to start construction in

2013 and 2014, with commercial operation expected in 2014 * More than 400 jobs are expected to be created through the construction of

projects * Says about 190,000 Canadian Solar cs6x high-performance modules will be

installed in the 4 solar power plants