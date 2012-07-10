* CEO says likely to be located in China, decision in months
* Declines to comment on potential cost
SAN FRANCISCO, July 10 Canadian Solar Inc
Chief Executive Shawn Qu said on Tuesday he expected to
make a decision soon on whether to build a new factory that
could produce 700 megawatts per year of new, more efficient
solar cells.
The solar equipment market has been oversupplied for some
time, and Qu said at the Intersolar conference in San Francisco
that making the decision was tough at the moment. But he added:
"I think there's a good chance we will make this move."
Asked about the location, he told Reuters it was likely to
be in China, and that a decision could be made within months. He
declined to comment on the potential cost.
The factory will produce Canadian Solar's new ELPS
(Efficient, Long-Term, Photovoltaic Solution) technology, which
Qu said enables solar cells to collect more light and therefore
produce power more efficiently.