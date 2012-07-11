* Facility would produce 700 MW per yr of solar cells -CEO
* To make decision on move within months
* Declines to comment on cost
* Solar industry struggling with supply glut
By Braden Reddall
SAN FRANCISCO, July 10 Canadian Solar Inc
is expected to decide within months whether to build a
factory that could produce 700 megawatts per year of new, more
efficient solar cells, the firm's head said on Tuesday, with any
facility likely to be in China.
Chief Executive Shawn Qu said at a conference in San
Francisco that there was a good chance the company, which
already carries out most of its production in China, would take
the step despite oversupply in the solar equipment market. He
declined to comment on the potential cost.
Solar equipment manufacturers have struggled to reduce
production costs as prices for panels that convert sunlight into
electricity have plummeted by more than half in the past year on
a supply glut.
That has forced several companies in China, Europe and the
United States to shutter operations, and many more are expected
to merge or shut down as the fledgling industry undergoes a
shakeout.
The factory touted by Canadian Solar would produce cells
which the Ontario-based firm says can achieve efficiency of 19.5
percent, compared with about 17 percent for many rivals. Solar
cell efficiency refers to the ratio of electrical output to the
amount of sunlight.
Mark Kingsley, chief commercial officer of China-based
competitor Trina Solar Ltd, said he expected to see
solar companies start competing more on efficiency and less on
price, as costs have come down far enough for most buyers.
Trina earlier on Tuesday said it had expanded into Canada by
striking a deal with module maker Silfab Ontario, a unit of
Italy's Silfab SpA, as it finds a way around recently set U.S.
tariffs on Chinese modules.