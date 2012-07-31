July 31 Canadian Solar Inc trimmed its
estimate for second-quarter sales, but raised its outlook for
profit margins, sending its shares rallying on Tuesday.
The company, which is based in Canada but has most of its
operations in China, said its sales would come in between 410
and 420 megawatts for the quarter, down from the 430 to 450 MW
it had forecast in May.
Gross profit margins, however, climbed to an estimated range
of 12 percent to 12.5 percent, helped by one-time items that are
expected to add 4 percentage points, the company said. It had
previously forecast margins of 8 percent to 10 percent.
On Monday, rival Trina Solar Ltd cut its estimate
of second-quarter profit margins to a range of 7 percent to 9
percent from 10 percent. It said sales would be between 390 and
420 MW, lower than its previous target of 500 to 520 MW.
Solar companies have been stung by a sharp drop in panel
prices over the past 18 months, which has shrunk their profit
margins and forced many weaker players to close factories.
Shares of Canadian Solar were up 13 percent at $2.99 in
premarket trading.