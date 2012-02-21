Saudi Arabia says oil inventory drawdown to accelerate in coming 3-4 mths
ASTANA, June 11 A drawdown in crude oil inventories will accelerate in the next three to four months, Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Sunday.
* Follows Suntech shipment rise last week
* Gross margin forecast unchanged
* Shares jump 10 pct post-market
Feb 21 Canadian Solar Inc raised its fourth-quarter forecast shipments on Tuesday because of stronger-than-expected demand, sending its shares up 10 percent in post-market trading.
The move comes just days after its larger Chinese rival, Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd, raised its fourth quarter forecast.
Canadian Solar now expects shipments of between 430 and 440 megawatts, up from its November forecast of 340 to 360 MW.
Record solar installations in Germany in December surprised most in the industry, with an estimated 3 gigawatts of panels added in the world's biggest solar market.
The German demand helped soak up a glut of panels on the international market and stabilized prices after a decline of as much 50 percent earlier in 2011.
Canadian Solar said its gross margins would remain in line with the company's earlier forecast between 5 percent and 8 percent.
The company will provide its fourth quarter results on March 7.
Canadian solar shares jumped 10 percent in post-market trading to $4.60 per share.
BENGHAZI, Libya, June 11 Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, the son of deposed Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, has left the town of Zintan where he had been held since 2011 after being freed by an armed group, according to one of his lawyers and a statement from the brigade.