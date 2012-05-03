May 3 Canadian Solar Inc said Bank of
China will provide the company with a C$120 million
($121.33 million) loan to help it build solar power projects in
Ontario, Canada's most populous province that provides big
subsidies to clean energy.
Solar companies have found it difficult to raise money from
banks as sales and margins have fallen. Chinese solar companies,
however, have tapped into billions of dollars in credit lines
that their banks provide.
Canadian Solar, which is based in Ontario but runs most of
its operations in China, said last month that it would buy
majority stake in 16 power projects for about C$185 million as
part of its plan to concentrate on smaller utility-scale
projects.
The loan from Bank of China, the country's No. 3 lender by
market value, will be used for projects expected to be built by
2014, Canadian Solar said in a statement.