Nov 15 Solar products maker Canadian Solar Inc
reported a 35 percent fall in third-quarter revenue due
to a steep decline in prices of panels that convert sunlight
into electricity.
Net loss slightly dipped to $43.7 million, or $1.01 per
share, from $43.9 million, or $1.02 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue at the Guelph, Ontario-based company, most of whose
manufacturing operations are in China, fell to $326 million.
The United States last week gave final approval to duties on
billions of dollars of solar equipment imports from China,
compounding problems for companies such as Canadian Solar.