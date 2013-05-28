(Corrects first-quarter net loss to $4.4 million from $4,377 and year-ago net loss to $21.3 million from $21,342)

May 28 Canadian Solar Inc reported a smaller quarterly loss as lower manufacturing costs offset weaker panel prices.

The company's net loss narrowed to $4.4 million, or 10 cents per share, in the first quarter, from $21.3 million, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 19 percent to $263.6 million. (Reporting By Kanika Sikka in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)