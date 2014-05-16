May 16 Canadian Solar Inc posted its third straight quarterly profit as the company shipped more solar modules.

Net income attributable to the company was $3.8 million, or 7 cents per share, for the first quarter ended March 31 compared with a net loss of $4.4 million, or 10 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 77 percent to $466.3 million.

