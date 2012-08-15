(Corrects throughout to clarify that the company posted a loss
in the second quarter compared with a profit in the year-ago
quarter)
Aug 15 Canadian Solar Inc reported a
loss in its second quarter and said gross margin would continue
to drop in the current quarter.
It posted a net loss of $25.5 million, or 59 cents per
share, for the second quarter compared with a profit of $7.1
million, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier.
The operating margin was negative 0.9 percent, compared with
positive 5.2 percent a year earlier.
Solar companies have been stung by a sharp drop in panel
prices over the last 18 months, which has shrunk their profit
margins and forced many weaker players to close factories.
(Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan; Editing by Don Sebastian)