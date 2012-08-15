* Second-quarter loss $0.59/shr vs profit $0.16/shr
year-earlier
* Second-quarter revenue down 28 pct to $348.2 mln
* Sees third-quarter gross margin between 2 pct and 5 pct
Aug 15 Canadian Solar Inc reported a
wider-than-expected loss on lower margins and said gross margin
would continue to decline in the current quarter, sending its
shares down 15 percent before the bell.
Solar companies have been stung by a sharp drop in panel
prices over the last 18 months, which has shrunk their profit
margins and forced many to close factories.
Canadian Solar, which makes solar wafers, cells and panels,
reported a net loss of $25.5 million, or 59 cents per share, for
the second quarter, compared with a profit of $7.1 million, or
16 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net revenue fell to $348.2 million from $481.8 million.
Analysts on average had expected a net loss of 30 cents per
share on revenue of $393.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The operating margin was negative 0.9 percent in the second
quarter, compared to positive 5.2 percent a year earlier. Gross
margin slightly fell to 12.4 percent.
The company expects shipments of between 390 megawatt (MW)
and 420 MW for the current quarter, with gross margin between 2
percent and 5 percent. The company had shipped 412 MW in the
second quarter.
Shares of the Ontario-based company, which closed at $3.04
on Tuesday on Nasdaq, were down at $2.60 in premarket trading on
Wednesday. They have fallen 62 percent in the last one year.